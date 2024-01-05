Morgan Stanley downgrades outlook on US dollar to neutral amid falling Treasury yields after Fed’s dovish pivot
Morgan Stanley cut its outlook for the US currency to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Bullish’. However, it noted that seasonality and short positioning could potentially still drive further upside, Bloomberg News reported.
Morgan Stanley has downgraded its outlook for the US dollar citing declining Treasury yields after the US Federal Reserve signaled interest rate cuts in 2024.
