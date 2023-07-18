Morgan Stanley Q2 profit falls 14% on deal-making drought1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:01 PM IST
The bank says profit applicable to common shareholders fell to $2.05 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30
Morgan Stanley on Tuesday reported a 14% fall in profit for the second quarter on deal-making drought.
