Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai says retail flows into Indian stocks can continue

“The combined holdings of domestic mutual funds and direct households in stocks have risen over 720bps since 2015 whereas those of foreign portfolio investors (FPI)have declined about 230bps. The last quarter alone saw a near 90 bps rise in domestic ownership while FPI ownership of our sample of 75 companies fell 84bps QoQ. At 25.6% ownership of India's largest 75 companies, domestic investors are now larger holders than FPIs for the first time since 2010," Ridham Desai said in a recent note, which he had co-authored with other Morgan Stanley analysts.