Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai says use dips to buy Indian stocks

The S&P BSE Sensex has rebounded 34% from its March low but is still down 15% for the year, compared with a 9.7% dip in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index for 2020. Indian stock volatility has come down from recent panic levels but remains elevated. Foreign investors have started to return after pulling out a record $8.4 billion in March as Covid-19 forced the world’s most extensive lockdown.