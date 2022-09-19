Morgan Stanley's warning: Stocks 12-year TINA advantage could be ending

“Despite higher rates,higher energy prices, conflict in Europe,and a host of other challenges, the world's largest economy continues to trundle along. Year to date, the US economy has added 3.5 million jobs and US manufacturing activity has expanded each and every month. The CPI number has implications for monetary policy but also raises a much broader question about where we are in the cycle. The market is still facing late-cycle conditions: inflation that is too high, policy that is tightening,a yield curve that’s inverted,and a slowdown in growth that is ahead not behind" he says.