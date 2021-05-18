Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 61,000 by Dec, earnings to rise 37% in FY22

However, there are warnings too. The Sensex has possibilities to sink to even 41,000 if the bad virus lingers well into second half of 2021, and growth falters. In this case India will fail to deliver an adequate policy response, leading to losses in the financial system while Sensex earnings may grow 28% in FY2022 but equity multiples will de-rate to reflect poor macro conditions.

