Sensex at 70,000 by Dec 2022? Check Morgan Stanley's latest projections

For an economy that is likely to grow at a nominal rate of 10% per annum, if the profit share in GDP hits its long-term average of 3.5% over the next four to five years, it gives us an annual compound growth in earnings of 20-25% for the broad market. Indeed, higher profits feed into real GDP growth and back into profits, so a virtuous cycle unfolds with concomitant positive impact on share prices, it said.

