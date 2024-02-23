Morgan Stanley sees significant opportunity for bottom-up stock picking in India; lists its preferred sectors
Morgan Stanley sees a significant opportunity for bottom-up stock picking, by owning businesses with strong balance sheets, robust growth and improving profitability. MS also discussed the broad areas where it sees investment opportunities.
India is home to a disproportionate number of high-quality companies yet remains underrepresented by equity indices. So, global brokerage Morgan Stanley sees a significant opportunity for bottom-up stock picking, by owning businesses with strong balance sheets, robust growth and improving profitability.
