Morgan Stanley sells stake in Elein Electronics after weak listing

After weak flat listing and further slide in of Elin Electronics shares on Friday, big investment firms like Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), Societe General and Copthall Mauritius Investment have offloaded their respective shareholding in the company. As per the bulk deals detail available on the official website of NSE, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has sold out 5 lakh Elin Electronics shares whereas Societe Generale sold out 3,37,897 Elin Electronics shares. Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Copthall Mauritius Investment also sold out 5,42,828 Elin Electronics shares in a bulk deal executed on Friday, 30th December 2022. These foreign funding agencies sold out their shares after weak listing of Elin Electronics shares on BSE and NSE.

