Morgan Stanley shares up 13% in 5 days, trading volume rises 45% in Q1 amid portfolio rebalancing

Shares of Wall Street investment bank major Morgan Stanley have risen 13 per cent in the last five sessions over robust sentiment of its quarterly earnings performance.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley beat first-quarter profit estimates on Friday, helped by record equity trading and strong wealth management results, while its CEO expressed more optimism about dealmaking than his counterparts.

The investment bank reported record equity trading revenue, with a 45% jump from a year earlier, reflecting increases across businesses and regions, particularly in Asia, with its biggest gains in prime brokerage and derivatives.

As uncertainty over sweeping U.S. tariffs roiled markets, some transactions in Morgan Stanley's deal pipeline were paused, CEO Ted Pick told analysts. Still, companies have not given up on them, he said.

"We are still, I will call it 'cautiously optimistic' that we won’t go into recession," Pick said. CFO Sharon Yeshaya added that the bank's pipeline of potential transactions remains strong and has not been reduced.

Advertisement

Corporations may look at potential tax cuts and deregulation and decide to proceed with deals even as volatility rises, Pick said.

The bank earned $4.3 billion, or $2.60 per share, in the three months ended March 31. That compares with a profit of $3.4 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year ago. Analysts expected earnings per share of $2.20, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

Morgan Stanley's investment banking revenue rose 8% from a year earlier, bolstered by higher advisory and fixed income underwriting revenue.

Morgan Stanley's wealth management revenue - a key area of focus - came in at $7.3 billion, compared with $6.9 billion a year ago.

Equity trading revenue rose as investors rebalanced their portfolios, boosting volumes, mainly in technology and industrial stocks.

Advertisement

The bank advised on several big transactions in the quarter, including Walgreens' $24 billion take-private deal with Sycamore Partners. It also served as lead underwriter for AI cloud firm CoreWeave's $1.5 billion U.S. initial public offering.

Morgan Stanley's Institutional Securities business, which houses investment banking and trading, reported revenue of $9 billion compared with $7 billion a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley booked a profit from the sale in the first quarter of the loan that financed the 2022 acquisition of social media platform X, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The bank led the syndicate of lenders that included Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, MUFG, Mizuho and Societe Generale that kept the $13 billion in loans on their balance sheets for more than two years.

Advertisement