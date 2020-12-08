Morgan Stanley upgrades HDFC AMC shares to over-weight, ups target price by 40%

Morgan Stanley has upgraded HDFC AMC stock from even-weight to over-weight, while raising the target price by 40% to ₹3,130 (from ₹2,235). HDFC AMC shares were trading 2% higher at ₹2770 in noon trade today.

Year to date, HDFC AMC has underperformed this year as compared to Sensex. The stock is down 14% year-to-date after strong performance in 2019. In comparision, Sensex is up 10% so far this year.

Morgan Stanley attributes weak industry fundamentals and loss of market share for the underperformance of HDFC AMC shares.

"The asset management industry has seen continued outflows in equity ex ETF (more profitable business), despite systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows remaining fairly resilient. For the mutual fund industry, equity ex ETF funds have seen outflows for the past five consecutive months, and FYTD outflows have been ₹18700 crore. SIP inflows of ₹55600 crore have been offset by non-SIP outflows of ₹74300 crore," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Further, HDFC AMC has progressively lost market share in equity ex ETF. For Oct-20, its market share in equity ex-ETF funds was 13.5% (on a monthly average AUM basis) vs 15.3% as of Oct-19. In the past, on its Q3F20 post earnings conference call, management had attributed the loss of market share to underperformance of the mid-cap and small-cap categories, which were then 19% of AUM for HDFC MF vs. 11% for the industry."

Why over-weight now?

Stronger markets ahead, along with broad market recovery, will benefit HDFC AMC, says Morgan Stanley whose India equity strategy team expects a broad-based earnings recovery and double-digit returns in 2021, with small- and mid-cap stocks outperforming.

"This should benefit the asset management industry, and HDFC AMC should likely be a disproportionate gainer. We believe that, as the macro environment 31 continues to improve, non-SIP domestic flows should come back strongly in FY22, and there could be a case of rise in contribution from SIP flows, too. This, along with with mark-to-market gains, should drive AUM growth for the industry. HDFC MF should be a disproportionate gainer, if our assumption of a broad market recovery ensues," it said.

Changes to our price target are driven by our expectations of valuation re-rating, says Morgan Stanley, adding that a key risk to their rating is weaker-than-expected markets, especially broad market weakness and continued market share loss at HDFC AMC.

"Our DCF computations support a base case P/E multiple of 30-35x, we now value the stock at 36x our March 2023 EPS estimate (we have rolled forward our valuation by 12 months from March 2022, which is based on one-year-forward earnings and P/E multiple, i.e.,FY23,average P/E multiple since listing of 36x). This is driven by structural benefit to the mutual fund industry and to players with larger market share on the back of change in investor sentiment and stronger equity markets could directly help earnings via higher AUM (mark to market gains + higher equity inflows)," Morgan Stanley said.

"We forecast EPS growth of 20% in FY22and 18% in FY23. Thus, we arrive at our price target of Rs3,130, implying 22% upside from the current market price. Our bull case scenario value of Rs5,215 implies 103% upside. It assumes an EPS CAGR of 24% (F20-23e) and a target P/E multiple of 45x (peak valuation multiple has been 57x)," it added.





