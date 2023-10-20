Morgan Stanley warns against buying the dip in Chinese stocks: Report
Morgan Stanley advised investors against buying the dip in Chinese stocks, a recent report by Bloomberg stated. As per the report, the brokerage has warned that foreign funds may keep selling unless there is further policy easing and sentiment is likely to remain fragile.
