Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit offers pre-IPO share trading to its clients
Morgan Stanley’s wealth management arm is giving its clients a chance to buy and sell coveted shares of private companies before they are available to the wider public, as startups weighing initial public offerings increasingly remain private for longer.
