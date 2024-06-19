MOSL advises multi-asset investments after election results: Here's what it recommends for equity, gold, fixed income
MOSL suggests a multi-asset investment approach to navigate evolving scenarios after unexpected election results. It advocates staggered investment strategies based on market-cap indices. Caution is advised in equity markets, with a bullish outlook on gold.
The events leading up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and their unexpected results reminded brokerage house Motilal Oswal (MOSL) of the epic series "Game of Thrones."
