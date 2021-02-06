Most active week for Indian markets: Nithin Kamath says as Sensex sets new high

Nithin is often quick to respond to such market activities. As Sensex hit 50,000 mark earlier in January, Kamath, excited about the achievement, tweeted: Sensex hits 50000. The most painful market rally of all time. So many of my "expert" friends (and I) have been calling a top for many months now. So yeah, that is what you should make of expert opinions - maybe they work once in a while.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}