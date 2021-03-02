Most Asia stocks rise as treasury yields steady

Gains in the region were subdued in comparison with the broad-based rally in the U.S. overnight. Stocks slipped in Japan and climbed in Australia. They surged in South Korea which reopened after a holiday. Hong Kong’s market was modestly higher as the compiler of the city’s benchmark unveiled its biggest revamp of the Hang Seng Index. U.S. equity futures fluctuated. The dollar ticked higher against most major peers.

