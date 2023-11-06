Most global markets declined in October; MOSL suggests these stocks now

After achieving the milestone of 20,0000 in September 2023, the Indian market consolidated in October 2023. The benchmark Nifty50 index oscillated 1,012 points before closing 559 points or 2.8 percent lower at 19,080 in the previous month, notably the steepest month-on-month (MoM) decline in CY23.

In its recent report, brokerage house Motilal Oswal (MOSL) pointed out that this decline was not just restricted to India and most major global peers also ended lower in October.

Barring Russia (up 3 percent MoM), October 2023 saw key global markets declining, noted the report. Korea lost the most, down 8 percent, followed by the MSCI EM and UK markets, down 4 percent each. Meanwhile, Japan, China, Brazil, India, and Indonesia markets shed 3 percent each. Furthermore, the US and Taiwan markets lost 2 percent each in local currency terms, informed MOSL.

However, over the last 12 months, the MSCI EM index (+8 percent) has outperformed the MSCI India index (+4 percent). Over the last 10 years, the MSCI India index has notably outperformed the MSCI EM index by 178 percent, highlighted the brokerage.

"The global and local markets were jolted by the Israel-Palestine conflict. FII outflows have been sharp in the last two months; however, they were matched by stronger DII inflows. In October 2023, DIIs recorded the highest inflows in the last seven months at $3.4 billion. FIIs saw outflows for the second consecutive month at $2.7 billion," it explained.

Moreover, global financial markets also saw a risk-off scenario – equity markets sold off, bond yields rose, and the US dollar strengthened. There was some respite in October 2023, but the risks to the global economic outlook continue to linger, added the report.

"Consumption remained the key driver of global GDP growth in Q2CY23, and headline CPI inflation has inched up again in Q3CY23, after falling steadily till June 2023. Further, it seems that the major central banks are on the brink of peak rates, but the US Fed may do one more rate hike. Lastly, there are clear signs of emerging weaknesses in the US housing market with a sharp surge in mortgage rates and the US labor market is also softening. The ratio of job vacancies to the unemployed has fallen sharply in recent months," it stated.

The markets have now been focusing on the September quarter (Q2FY24) results, which so far have been in line, stated the brokerage. The performance of heavyweights such as BPCL, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank is driving the overall performance. The spread of earnings has been decent, with 74 percent of MOFSL Universe either meeting or exceeding profit expectations. However, growth has been led by the BFSI, O&G, and Automobile sectors, it reviewed.

Sectors

All major sectors ended lower in October. PSU Banks (-6 percent), Telecom (-6 percent), Metals (-6 percent), Utilities (-5 percent), and Healthcare (-5 percent) were the top laggards, while Real Estate (+5 percent) was the only gainer.

Despite the decline in October, the brokerage informed that half of the sectors trade at a premium to their historical average.

- The Technology sector is trading at a P/E ratio of 22.7x, a 15 percent premium to its long-term average of 19.7x. Demand remained weak through 2Q, with key verticals and major geographies remaining under pressure. Although the deal TCVs remained elevated, the revenue conversion was a challenge due to a cut-down in discretionary spending and reprioritisation projects.

- The Private Banks sector is trading at a P/B of 2.2x, an 11 percent discount to its 10-year average of 2.5x, with ROE near a 10-year high of 15.5 percent. Loan growth remains robust, primarily led by steady progress in the Retail and SME sectors. Corporate segment also saw some recovery, while growth in select sectors like personal loans and real estate has been robust at 31 percent and 39 percent YoY, respectively. H1FY24 saw positive signs as systemic credit expanded 7.9 percent YTD. Systemic loan growth remained healthy at 14.7 percent YoY in Oct’23.

- Healthcare is trading at a P/E of 25.5x (3 percent discount), marginally below its 10-year average of 26.3x. There has been a slowdown in the space due to a weak season. Particularly, acute therapies witnessed muted growth. Chronic therapies/trade generics continued to show robust growth.

Outlook

With the earnings outlook for Nifty and the broader MOFSL Universe remaining healthy and valuations of several sectors being at a premium to their long-period averages (Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Mid-Caps and Small-Caps), the brokerage expects the sector rotation in Indian equities to continue.

"There are significant divergences in performance of large-caps vs. mid-/small-caps and across sectors. We believe that in the midst of volatility over the next couple of quarters, sector rotation could be a more important driver than the general market uptrend. Some of the sectors, which are still trading at reasonable valuations, include Banking, Auto, Healthcare and select large-cap IT stocks, in our view," it noted.

Top stock ideas

Largecaps – ICICI Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, L&T, HCL Tech., M&M, Titan, Avenue Supermarts, Ultratech Cement, M&M, BoB, and Zomato.

Midcaps and Smallcaps – Indian Hotels, Angel One, Lemon Tree Hotel, Ashok Leyland, Godrej Properties, MMFS, Metro Brands, Kajaria Ceramics, CreditAccess Grameen, and Craftsman Auto.

