India's public sector banks (PSBs) have given huge returns to investors since last year's Holi. The strong performance has resulted in equity markets supporting the share prices of these state-run lenders.

PSBs are trading well below their past peaks, partly due to their exposure to the Adani group, Bernstein said in a research report. The brokerage gave an 'outperform' rating to State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank.

"We maintain a very positive view on the Indian banking sector and see mid-teens credit growth in 2023 and see limited risk to the current healthy ROE levels seen in the sector," the report said.

For PSBs, loan growth is above average and in fact close to the decade-highs, the brokerage said.

“Asset quality metrics continued to remain benign and even improve with both GNPA and NNPA ratios declining across the board, with PSBs recording large improvements (from higher values)," Bernstein said.

Overall, the brokerage said that the healthy numbers during the quarter have led to an improvement in profitability for PSBs as visible in their ROAs.

As we are inching closer to the festival of colours, it is worth looking at how PSU banks have performed during this period.

Here's how these PSB stocks have performed since Holi 2022:

UCO Bank was the top gainer among the PSB stocks, with a rise of 137.39 per cent, followed by Union Bank of India, whose shares have risen 89.74 per cent.

During the same period, Punjab & Sind Bank has given 88.45 per cent return to investors in the last year, while Bank of Baroda gave 86.42 per cent return.

Shares of Bank of India have gained about 77.30 per cent in the reporting period, while Canara Bank rose 52.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, SBI and Punjab National Bank have rallied 27.59 per cent and 50.29 per cent, respectively.

PSBs turned a corner last year after years of cleaning up their balance sheets and ridding themselves of large toxic assets.

Armed with better capital metrics, PSBs are getting back to lending to corporates and upping the ante in the retail segment in an attempt to reclaim market share lost to private peers in the last four to five years.

“PSU banks will continue to do well since they are fundamentally in a much healthier stage and the prognosis is still positive. In terms of the Nifty PSE index, it is poised for a multiyear breakout, and if it occurs, we can anticipate a significant outperformance in the PSU sector over the course of the next few months," said Parth Nayati, Founder at Tradingo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Meghna Sen Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in Read more from this author