Mother of all IPOs! Jio Platforms shatters many existing records - Full list here

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, which attracted strong investor enthusiasm throughout its bidding period, has set multiple new benchmarks in the country’s primary market, setting the stage for its stock market debut.

The Street is now betting that Mukesh Ambani’s first IPO in 20 years could also make history on listing day by surpassing the debut records of other big-ticket IPOs.

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Biggest IPO in India's history Jio Platforms has become the biggest-ever IPO in the Indian stock market, with an issue size of ₹30,188 crore, surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,858-crore offering, which comprised entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

Jio Platforms IPO attracts ₹ 4.72 lakh crore in bids The issue, which closed on Friday, October 23, attracted bids worth ₹4.72 lakh crore, making it a major test of investor appetite for large listings at a time when AI-linked stocks are facing increased scrutiny.

The demand also surpassed the comparable interest in LG Electronics India’s 2025 IPO. Including bids worth around ₹2.5 lakh crore for the anchor book, total demand for Jio Platforms’ IPO reached approximately ₹7.4 lakh crore.

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The last time an IPO attracted comparable investor interest was Reliance Power’s 2008 issue, part of the group led by Anil Ambani.

Jio Platforms IPO receives record 1.38 crore applications Jio Platforms’ IPO received more than 13.8 million applications, the highest ever in India, a Reliance official told Reuters. In comparison, Chinese memory-chip maker CXMT’s $8.6-billion IPO, Asia’s biggest listing this year, attracted around 9.4 million accounts.

Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed within 100 minutes The IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday, a contrast with many Indian IPOs, where demand typically builds gradually and institutional investors often wait until the final hours to place their bids.

The issue attracted bids worth ₹67,117 crore on the first day and was subscribed more than three times.

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Jio Platforms IPO values company at ₹ 10.3 lakh crore The IPO values Jio Platforms at up to ₹10.3 lakh crore, potentially making it one of India’s largest companies by market capitalisation when its shares begin trading on Wednesday.

Jio Platforms listing could lift Reliance Group's market value Jio Platforms is set to become the 13th publicly listed company under the group. Its listing at the upper end of the price band could take the combined market capitalisation of the Reliance Group to approximately ₹28.35 lakh crore, potentially surpassing the Tata Group’s combined market capitalisation.

Jio Platforms IPO is entirely a fresh issue The issue comprises an entirely fresh issuance of up to 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

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QIB bids cross ₹ 3.6 lakh crore Institutional investors showed strong demand for the issue, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion subscribed 67.15 times and bids exceeding ₹3.68 lakh crore. The QIB portion was fully subscribed within minutes of the issue opening.

Retail investors submit 1.02 crore applications Retail investors also showed strong interest in the issue, collectively submitting 1.02 crore applications during the three-day bidding period. The retail portion was subscribed 2.76 times, according to exchange data.

Jio Platforms IPO anchor book attracts record demand Jio Platforms’ IPO anchor book generated unprecedented institutional demand, with bids exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore. The anchor portion was oversubscribed more than 30 times its initial size.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.