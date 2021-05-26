OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Motherson Sumi shares near 52-week high after getting CCI nod for intra-group reorganisation

Shares of Motherson Sumi were trading near 52-week high at 245 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals after the company on Tuesday received CCI's approval for intra-group reorganisation of Motherson Group.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday gave approval to a proposal pertaining to intra-group reorganisation of the Motherson Group under the green channel route.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Green channel is an automatic approval system, whereby a combination is deemed to have been approved by the CCI upon receiving the filing of the notice for the combination by the parties concerned.

Under its proposed group restructuring, the company will demerge its domestic wiring harness (DWH) business into a new company that will eventually be listed. After the demerger, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) will be amalgamated by absorption into Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd's (MSSL), being the resultant company.

On proposed amalgamation, MSSL will be renamed as Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (new SAMIL).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout