Motherson Sumi Wiring board to consider bonus shares proposal on 27 Sept2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 05:56 PM IST
- Generally, bonus shares are issued by a listed company in a certain proportion only to existing shareholders.
Listen to this article
Leading solutions provider to OEMs, Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSWIL) is considering the issuance of bonus shares to its existing shareholders. The company's board of directors will meet on September 30 to consider the bonus issue proposal. On Wednesday, MSWIL shares traded on a volatile note before ending flat. MSWIL is a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson International and Sumitomo Wiring Systems.