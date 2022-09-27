Motherson Sumi Wiring board to consider bonus shares proposal on 27 Sept

In the first quarter of FY23, MSWIL's revenue climbed by 50% yoy to ₹1,671 crore, while PAT and EBITDA jumped by a whopping 107% and 81% year-on-year to ₹126 crore and ₹208 crore respectively. In the quarter, MSWIL realigned its operations in Bengaluru and Chennai to cater to increased customer requirements. Further, the company is adding a new facility in Chennai to support the growth in the region.