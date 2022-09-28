Motherson Sumi Wiring's bonus shares issue decision to be taken this week; stock rallies2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 09:16 AM IST
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd's board will meet this week on Friday September 30, 2022
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd's board will meet this week on Friday September 30, 2022 to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus equity shares of the company. Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring jumped more than 5% to ₹89 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals.