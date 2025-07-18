Motherson Sumi Wiring share price gains 4% on record date for Bonus share issue

Stock Market Today: Motherson Sumi Wiring share price gained more than 4% on Friday, which also happens to be the record date for the bonus share issue. Check details

Motherson Sumi Wiring Record date and Bonus share issue details On May 29, 2025, the Motherson Group, founded in 1975 by Swarn Lata Sehgal (Mother) and V.C. Sehgal (Son), celebrating its 50th anniversary and also considering the strong financials of the company for financial year 2024-25, had decided to reward the investors with a bonus issue. The company approved bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, with 1 equity share of Re. 1/- fully paid-up for every 2 existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each, subject to approval.

Motherson Sumi Wiring had set 18 July 2025 as the record date for the bonus share issue.

The record date set by Motherson Sumi Wirings implied that in order to be eligible and have their names included on the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors who wanted to receive bonus shares had to purchase them at least one day before the record date.

Motherson Sumi Wiring dividend details Motherson Sumi Wiring also rewarded investors by announcing dividends.

The Board of Directors of The Motherson Sumi Wiring had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.35 (thirty-five paise) per equity share (face value of Rs. 1/ apiece) on May 9, 2025. Shareholders will need to approve this at the upcoming AGM on August 28, 2025. If the shareholders declare a final dividend at the upcoming AGM, it will be paid within 30 days after the declaration, on or before September 26, 2025. The final payment will be in addition to the interim dividend of ₹0.50 (50 paise) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Motherson Sumi Wiring share price movement Motherson Sumi Wiring share price opened at ₹43.70 on the BSE on Friday, with 1.7% gains above the previous trading session's closing price of ₹42.95. However, it saw smart gains thereafter. The Motherson Sumi Wiring share price soon extended gains to intraday highs of ₹44.80, which meant an upside of more than 4% during the intraday trade on Friday for the Motherson Sumi Wiring share price.