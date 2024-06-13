Motherson Sumi Wiring stock jumps 8% on strong volumes, logs biggest intraday gain since February
Motherson Sumi Wiring India's stock rose by 7.8% in today's trading with high volumes. Over the past six trading sessions, the stock has maintained an upward trajectory, accumulating a gain of 14%.
Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India, a prominent automotive products manufacturer, surged by 7.8% in today's intraday trading session, marking their largest single-day increase since February amidst robust trading volumes.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started