Motherson Sumi Wiring to trade ex-bonus next week for 2:5 bonus share issue2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 01:18 PM IST
- Motherson Sumi Wiring bonus share record date has been fixed on 17th November 2022
Bonus shares 2022: Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd is going to trade ex-bonus next week as board of director of the small-cap company has fixed 17th November record date for issuance of bonus shares. Bonus shares will be issued on ex-date basis, which means the small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹26,227 crore would trade ex-bonus on 16th November 2022 i.e. on Wednesday next week.