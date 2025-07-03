Motilal Oswal AMC crosses ₹1.5 lakh crore AUM milestone; stock gains over 2%

Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services climbed over 2 percent in intra-day trade on Thursday, July 3, after the company announced that its asset management arm, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC), had surpassed ₹1.5 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM) across mutual funds, PMS, and AIFs.

A Milestone Backed by Five Years of Strong Growth According to the company, MOAMC’s AUM has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34 percent over the past five years, surging from ₹35,180 crore in June 2020 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore today.

Motilal Oswal AMC’s AUM is spread across ₹84,300 crore in active mutual funds, ₹33,600 crore in passive funds, ₹15,000 crore under portfolio management services (PMS), and ₹17,100 crore in Category-III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). The asset manager currently oversees close to 95 lakh unique folios and caters to around 79 lakh customers across more than 200 locations nationwide.

This multi-platform scale demonstrates MOAMC’s reach and growing trust among retail and institutional investors alike.

Significant Share Gains in Mutual Fund Flows In terms of mutual fund inflows, FY25 has marked a significant shift. MOAMC captured 7.8 percent of net sales in growth and equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, a notable rise from 1.9 percent in FY24. The total net flows for FY25 stood at ₹48,450 crore, with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) contributing ₹9,256 crore.

The AMC attributes this growth to its earnings-focused investment philosophy and its emphasis on identifying quality, scalable businesses across emerging segments of the Indian market.

Commenting on the achievement, Navin Agarwal, Group Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), said,

“Crossing ₹1.5 lakh crore in AUM is a significant milestone that reflects our commitment to equities and long-term investing. This underscores the strength of our philosophy—backing quality businesses with sustainable growth potential.”

Prateek Agrawal, Managing Director & CEO of MOAMC, added,

“This milestone reflects our clients' conviction in our high-quality, high-growth investment approach and the relentless execution by our team. Our focus remains on building high-conviction portfolios differentiated from the index.”

Stock Performance Following the announcement, shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose as much as 2.1 percent to an intra-day high of ₹873.40 on the NSE. The stock remains 18 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1,063.40, which was hit in October 2024. It touched its 52-week low of ₹487.85 in April 2025.

Despite recent volatility, the stock has gained 51 percent over the past year. It rose 7 percent in June, extending its monthly winning streak to four. Gains of 24 percent in May, 6 percent in April, and 4.5 percent in March preceded this rally. The stock had earlier dipped 7.6 percent in February and 33 percent in January.