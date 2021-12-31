Motilal Oswal AMC expects these sectors to outperform in 2022

b) Capital expenditure: Both private capex as well as household capex were missing for last 5 years, we can see a revival driven by lower interest rates and pent up demand. Also, government will have to focus on job creation which may lead to higher capex. However, as said in the beginning the market may remain range bound as inflation is rising and interest rates may start moving up. This would mean that very high valuation companies may start seeing relative correction as the discount rate would start moving up. Also, a lot of high valuation companies are consumers of commodities and if the prices remain firmed up then the margin can remain under pressure. Hence, next year may not be a year of broad-based rally but would be a year for stock pickers.