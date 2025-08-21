Motilal Oswal AMC raises stake in multibagger stock that has rallied 940% in five years

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Limited (AMC) has increased its stake in Dixon Technologies, pushing its holding past the 5 percent disclosure threshold. The move comes through multiple schemes managed by Motilal Oswal AMC, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the high-growth electronics manufacturing firm.

Motilal Oswal AMC’s Acquisition On August 19, 2024, the fund house purchased an additional 65,809 shares of Dixon Technologies via open market transactions, representing 0.1 percent of total equity. This acquisition raised Motilal Oswal AMC’s total holding to 30.63 lakh shares, equivalent to 5.06 percent of the company’s total equity capital.

Prior to this purchase, the mutual fund held 29.97 lakh shares, representing 4.95 percent of Dixon’s equity. With this incremental purchase, the fund has now crossed the critical 5 percent threshold mandated under SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations, 2011.

The acquisition was executed through multiple Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund schemes, including Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF, Motilal Oswal Focused Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Motilal Oswal Balanced Advantage Fund, Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, and Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund, among others.

The purchase comes amid renewed investor interest in high-growth technology and electronics companies, even as Dixon navigates a challenging regulatory and competitive landscape.

Strong Q1 Earnings Boost Confidence Dixon Technologies reported a stellar first quarter, with consolidated net profit doubling to ₹280 crore from ₹140 crore in the same period last year. This surge was driven largely by the Mobile & Other EMS Division, which saw a 125 percent year-on-year jump in revenue to ₹11,663 crore.

Overall consolidated revenue climbed 95 percent to ₹12,835 crore, up from ₹6,570 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating profit contribution from the Mobile & Other EMS Division increased to 82 percent from 69 percent a year ago, while its share of total revenue rose to 91 percent, up from 79 percent in Q1FY25.

Dixon Stock Price Performance Dixon Technologies has been a multibagger over the last five years, rallying 940 percent from its earlier levels. In the past year alone, the stock has gained 33 percent.

In August 2025, the stock remained flat. In July, it rose 12.4 percent, followed by a 2 percent increase in June. The stock fell 10.7 percent in May but rallied 25 percent in April after a weak start to the year. In March, it declined 5.4 percent, lost 7 percent in February, and dropped 16.5 percent in January.