Motilal Oswal bullish on organised jewellery retailers, initiates coverage on Kalyan Jewellers, Senco Gold with 'buy'
Kalyan Jewellers and Senco Gold stocks surged after Motilal Oswal's 'buy' rating with target prices set at ₹525 and ₹1,300. Titan's target price was raised to ₹4,150, reflecting optimism in the growing organized jewellery market.
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers jumped 5.4% to ₹447 apiece in today's early morning trade, while those of Senco Gold gained 2.6% to ₹1,055 apiece after domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on these stocks with a 'buy' rating. The brokerage set a target price of ₹525 for Kalyan Jewellers and ₹1,300 for Senco Gold. Additionally, Motilal Oswal retained its 'buy' call on Titan, raising its target price to ₹4,150 apiece.
