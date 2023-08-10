Motilal Oswal downgrades Phoenix Mills to neutral from buy despite strong Q1 results; here's why2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal downgraded Phoenix Mills to 'neutral' from 'buy' due to recent stock price gains, but Q1 earnings were above estimates.
Even though Phoenix Mills reported strong June quarter numbers on Tuesday, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has downgraded the stock to a 'neutral' from a 'buy' and fixed the target price of ₹1,845, implying a 10 per cent upside potential.
