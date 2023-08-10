Even though Phoenix Mills reported strong June quarter numbers on Tuesday, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has downgraded the stock to a 'neutral' from a 'buy' and fixed the target price of ₹1,845, implying a 10 per cent upside potential.

Motilal downgraded the stock because of the recent sharp gains in stock prices in the last one year. The stock has jumped over 33 per cent against a nearly 24 per cent gain in the BSE Realty index and a 12 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex in the last one year. The brokerage firm believes Phoenix Mills' growth trajectory remains intact, but the current valuations indicate that near-term growth is priced in.

"With a 30 per cent run-up in the stock price since our initiation, we believe a large part of earnings growth over the next two years is already priced in and see limited upside potential in the near term. Hence, we downgrade Phoenix Mills to neutral," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm, however, underscored that Phoenix Mills' Q1FY24 earnings were above its estimates.

"In Q1FY24, Phoenix Mills reported revenue of ₹810 crore, up 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 5 per cent above our estimate. Growth was driven by strong performances in the retail and hospitality verticals," Motilal Oswal said.

"EBITDA grew by 52 per cent YoY to ₹490 crore (9 per cent beat), which was higher than revenue growth as margin expanded by nearly 450bp YoY and nearly 170bp QoQ to 60.7 per cent. PAT was up 50 per cent YoY at ₹240 crore which was 20 per cent above our estimate, with a margin of nearly 30 per cent, up 150bp YoY," Motilal Oswal said.

After the Q1 numbers, the brokerage firm raised its FY24E and FY25E PAT estimates for Phoenix Mills by 4 per cent on the back of higher rentals and better margins.

"While near-term growth is priced in, the company’s upcoming mall portfolio provides strong growth visibility over the next three-four years. Hence, if we push up the valuation base to the end of FY27 (two-year return), taking into account a stabilised rental run rate for the upcoming malls and no pending capex, then our valuation for the retail segment increases to ₹31,500 crore from ₹26,000 crore in the base case. Accordingly, our target price increases to ₹2,150, indicating a two-year return potential of 28 per cent," said the brokerage firm.

Shares of Phoenix Mills opened about half a per cent higher at ₹1,690.05 against the previous close of ₹1,682.75 on BSE on Thursday. The stock traded 1.27 per cent higher at ₹1,704.10 around 9:20 am on BSE.

