"While near-term growth is priced in, the company’s upcoming mall portfolio provides strong growth visibility over the next three-four years. Hence, if we push up the valuation base to the end of FY27 (two-year return), taking into account a stabilised rental run rate for the upcoming malls and no pending capex, then our valuation for the retail segment increases to ₹31,500 crore from ₹26,000 crore in the base case. Accordingly, our target price increases to ₹2,150, indicating a two-year return potential of 28 per cent," said the brokerage firm.