Motilal Oswal Fund buys 2.5% stake in this multibagger smallcap firm: Check here1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 08:31 PM IST
Motilal Oswal equity Opportunities Fund Series II bought 2,00,000 shares at ₹937
Motilal Oswal Funds on 20 January bought 2.5 per cent stake in Hi-Tech Pipes, a smallcap company via open market transactions.
