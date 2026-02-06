Motilal Oswal Group targets 10 owned office towers across major cities by 2028
As most companies embrace co-working and asset-light models, Motilal Oswal Group is going the other way—investing heavily in owned office towers to build culture, trust and long-term value.
Having built a distinct mark as one of India's prominent diversified financial services groups, Motilal Oswal Group is now stepping up its focus on physical infrastructure. At a time when co-working spaces are booming and companies are pursuing asset-light, flexible office models, the group is investing heavily in owned office towers.
