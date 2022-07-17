Motilal Oswal is bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for 31% upside4 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 02:29 PM IST
- On the NSE, the shares of Federal Bank (FB) closed at ₹98.65 level on Friday, up by 1.49% from its previous close of ₹97.20.
Listen to this article
On the NSE, the shares of Federal Bank (FB) closed at ₹98.65 level on Friday, up by 1.49% from its previous close of ₹97.20. In the last 1 year, the stock has surged 14.71% and on a YTD basis, the stock has surged 13.13% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹107.65 on 25-October-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹77.50 on 27-August-21 which indicates that at the current price of ₹98.65 the stock is trading at 8.36% below the 52-week-high and 27.29% above the 52-week-low. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Federal Bank has declared its 1QFY23 results, post which the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal is bullish on the stock and has given a target price of ₹130 per share which indicates a potential upside of 31% from its current market price on the back of Steady quarterly results.