On the NSE, the shares of Federal Bank (FB) closed at ₹98.65 level on Friday, up by 1.49% from its previous close of ₹97.20. In the last 1 year, the stock has surged 14.71% and on a YTD basis, the stock has surged 13.13% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹107.65 on 25-October-21 and a 52-week-low of ₹77.50 on 27-August-21 which indicates that at the current price of ₹98.65 the stock is trading at 8.36% below the 52-week-high and 27.29% above the 52-week-low. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Federal Bank has declared its 1QFY23 results, post which the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal is bullish on the stock and has given a target price of ₹130 per share which indicates a potential upside of 31% from its current market price on the back of Steady quarterly results.

The bank's overall business increased by 12 per cent YoY to ₹3,35,045 Cr as of June 30, 2022, from ₹2,99,158 Cr as of June 30, 2021. Gross Advances increased by 16 per cent YoY to ₹1,54,392 Cr as of June 30, 2022, from ₹1,32,787 Cr as of June 30, 2021. Agri Advances saw a 19 per cent increase from ₹16,827 Cr in the same quarter of the previous year to ₹19,988 Cr for Q1FY23. The value of Business Banking Advances increased by 18% to ₹12,799 Cr and Commercial Banking Advances increased by 20% to ₹15,349 Cr. Deposits increased by 8% YoY to ₹1,83,355 Cr as of June 30, 2022, from ₹1,69,393 Cr as of June 30, 2021. The CASA ratio is 36.84 per cent, and the CASA Deposits totalled ₹67,540 Cr. As of June 30th, 2022, the resident savings bank deposit increased by 19% to ₹31,102 Cr. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank has an operating profit of ₹973 Cr. The net profit increased by 64 per cent YoY to ₹601 Cr as of June 30, 2022, from ₹367 Cr as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, net interest income climbed from ₹1,418 Cr to ₹1,605 Cr, representing a 13 per cent YoY rise, and net interest margin reached 3.22 per cent for Q1FY23.

As of June 30, 2022, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) totalled ₹4,155 Cr, with a gross NPA to gross advances ratio of 2.69 per cent. As of June 30, 2022, the net NPA amounted to ₹1,420 Cr, with a net NPA ratio of 0.94 per cent. The bank's ROA reached 1.10 per cent, ROE reached 12.70 per cent, business banking increased by 18 per cent year over year, and commercial banking increased by 20 per cent. Commenting on the results, Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO, said, “Our financial performance for Q1 FY23 has been very encouraging and reflects the all-round progress we have been making over time. We have delivered strong broad based credit growth while overall costs have been well managed, resulting in the highest ever profits. We are committed to improving on all key metrics in the period ahead with a range of high-quality offerings backed by a very good CRM capability that we have recently launched."

The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note that “FB reported a healthy 1QFY23, with net earnings supported by lower provisions. NII growth was boosted by a slight expansion in margin. Business growth is gaining traction, while the liability franchise remains strong, with the Retail deposit mix ~94% and CASA ratio ~36.8%. Headline asset quality ratio saw a marginal improvement, led by healthy recoveries and upgrades. We marginally raise our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 3%/4% and expect a RoA/RoE of 1.1%/13.6% in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR130 per share (1.3x FY24E ABV)."

The brokerage has further claimed that “The management is taking a cautious approach towards building its loan mix to higher-rated Corporates and secured Retail loans. The share of ‘A and above’ rated loans has risen to 78% in 1QFY23 as compared to 73% in FY19, while the mix of Retail loans has improved to ~32% in 1QFY23 (from 28.4% in FY19). We expect loan growth to remain healthy, resulting in a further improvement in its overall operating performance."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala jointly hold 2,10,00,000 equity shares or a 1.01 per cent stake in Federal Bank as per the March 2022 quarter shareholding pattern available on BSE. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala personally own 5,47,21,060 Federal Bank shares or a 2.64 per cent stake in the bank. Therefore, the Jhunjhunwala pair collectively owns a 3.65% stake in Federal Bank.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.