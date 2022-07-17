Motilal Oswal is bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock for 31% upside

The bank's overall business increased by 12 per cent YoY to ₹3,35,045 Cr as of June 30, 2022, from ₹2,99,158 Cr as of June 30, 2021. Gross Advances increased by 16 per cent YoY to ₹1,54,392 Cr as of June 30, 2022, from ₹1,32,787 Cr as of June 30, 2021. Agri Advances saw a 19 per cent increase from ₹16,827 Cr in the same quarter of the previous year to ₹19,988 Cr for Q1FY23. The value of Business Banking Advances increased by 18% to ₹12,799 Cr and Commercial Banking Advances increased by 20% to ₹15,349 Cr. Deposits increased by 8% YoY to ₹1,83,355 Cr as of June 30, 2022, from ₹1,69,393 Cr as of June 30, 2021. The CASA ratio is 36.84 per cent, and the CASA Deposits totalled ₹67,540 Cr. As of June 30th, 2022, the resident savings bank deposit increased by 19% to ₹31,102 Cr. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank has an operating profit of ₹973 Cr. The net profit increased by 64 per cent YoY to ₹601 Cr as of June 30, 2022, from ₹367 Cr as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, net interest income climbed from ₹1,418 Cr to ₹1,605 Cr, representing a 13 per cent YoY rise, and net interest margin reached 3.22 per cent for Q1FY23.