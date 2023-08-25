Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquires 3.72 crore shares of Jio Financial Services for ₹754 crore1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) acquired 3.72 crore of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL)shares, which is the demerged non-banking financial services (NBFC) unit of the Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group, for ₹754 crore via open market transaction.
