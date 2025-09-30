Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund buys stake in auto stock Bharat Forge. Check details

Bharat Forge share price slipped nearly 2% on Tuesday, resuming its downward trajectory after a day of rally. Bharat Forge shares fell as much as 1.9% to ₹1,193.70 apiece on the BSE. The auto ancillary stock has declined in six of the past seven trading sessions.
Bharat Forge shares witnessed a bulk deal on Monday, as a significant chunk of the company’s stock was bought by a major mutual fund house.
According to NSE bulk deal data, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 31,02,941 shares of Baba Kalyani-led Bharat Forge, representing 0.64% equity stake in the company, on Monday, September 29.
Bharat Forge shares bulk deal took place at an average price of ₹1,217.32 per share, taking the total transaction value to over ₹377.72 crore, NSE data showed.
As of March 31, 2025, promoters and the promoter group held a 44.07% stake in Bharat Forge, while public shareholders owned the remaining 55.93%, according to the latest shareholding pattern.
During the March 2025 quarter, mutual funds collectively held 9,92,48,633 shares of Bharat Forge, accounting for 20.76% of the company’s equity. Key mutual fund investors include Kotak Flexicap Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund, SBI Large & Midcap Fund and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund.
Bharat Forge share price gained 8% in one month and 3% in six months. The stock has fallen 7.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has declined 21% in one year. However, despite short-term volatility, Bharat Forge shares have seen strong growth over the long-term. The auto ancillary stock has rallied 73% in three years, and has delivered multibagger returns of 168% in five years.
At 11:20 AM, Bharat Forge share price was trading 1.19% lower at ₹1,202.25 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
