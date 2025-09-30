Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund buys stake in auto stock Bharat Forge. Check details

Bharat Forge share price slipped nearly 2% on Tuesday, resuming its downward trajectory after a day of rally. Bharat Forge shares fell as much as 1.9% to ₹1,193.70 apiece on the BSE. The auto ancillary stock has declined in six of the past seven trading sessions.

Bharat Forge shares witnessed a bulk deal on Monday, as a significant chunk of the company’s stock was bought by a major mutual fund house.

According to NSE bulk deal data, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 31,02,941 shares of Baba Kalyani-led Bharat Forge, representing 0.64% equity stake in the company, on Monday, September 29.

Bharat Forge shares bulk deal took place at an average price of ₹1,217.32 per share, taking the total transaction value to over ₹377.72 crore, NSE data showed.

Bharat Forge Shareholding As of March 31, 2025, promoters and the promoter group held a 44.07% stake in Bharat Forge, while public shareholders owned the remaining 55.93%, according to the latest shareholding pattern.

During the March 2025 quarter, mutual funds collectively held 9,92,48,633 shares of Bharat Forge, accounting for 20.76% of the company’s equity. Key mutual fund investors include Kotak Flexicap Fund, Nippon India Growth Fund, SBI Large & Midcap Fund and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund.

Bharat Forge Share Price Performance Bharat Forge share price gained 8% in one month and 3% in six months. The stock has fallen 7.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has declined 21% in one year. However, despite short-term volatility, Bharat Forge shares have seen strong growth over the long-term. The auto ancillary stock has rallied 73% in three years, and has delivered multibagger returns of 168% in five years.

At 11:20 AM, Bharat Forge share price was trading 1.19% lower at ₹1,202.25 apiece on the BSE.