Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund's top sectors to bet on, post Covid

2020 marks as one of the most distinguished years with equity market performance divided into several phases as -- pre-covid, during covid and post-covid. While we all wish to come out of the pandemic situation soon, the chaotic stock markets have gained investor interest even more. Most investors are curious to find the best stocks, the best sectors to bet on to ride this volatile phase smoothly. In an interview, Akash Singhania, Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal AMC shares the best investment strategy to sail through the pandemic. He also speaks about the fall in performance of the most popular scheme of the fund house, Motilal Oswal Multicap 35 Fund and what lies ahead for the investors.