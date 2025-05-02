Motilal Oswal raises stake in Kalyan Jewellers, Coforge; Details here

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased its stake in domestic jeweller Kalyan Jewellers and information technology (IT) services major Coforge. After the increase in stake, the brokerage now holds a 7.56 per cent shareholding in Kalyan Jewellers and 9.29 per cent in Coforge.

According to stock exchange data, Motilal Oswal held a shareholding of 7.24 per cent in Kalyan Jewellers and 8.34 per cent in Coforge.

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results Kalyan Jewellers reported that its India operations saw a revenue increase of about 39 per cent in the March quarter year-on-year, largely fueled by strong wedding-related demand. It also noted a solid same-store sales growth (SSSG) of around 21 per cent during the quarter.