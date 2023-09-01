Motilal Oswal reiterates 'buy' rating for Max Healthcare, expects 15% upside; here's why2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Motilal Oswal reiterates 'buy' rating for Max Healthcare with a target price of ₹660. Trading at a premium compared to peers. Strong growth expected due to land bank availability and focus on profitability. Valuation has improved with increased ROE and operating performance.
Domestic brokerage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, reiterates 'buy' rating for Max Healthcare with a target price of ₹660, and sees an potential upside of 15% for the stock from Wednesday's close price of ₹575. After gaining for three consecutive sessions, on Friday, Max Healthcare shares ended in red at ₹574 apiece, down 2.48% on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started