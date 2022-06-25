Motilal Oswal sees big upside in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock. Should you buy?

Motilal Oswal believes that profit-taking in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is over and now this correction offers a buying opportunity for up to 25 per cent returns in long term
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Despite weakness in stock market, Indian Hotels share price ascended to life-time high of ₹268.95 on NSE in May 2022. However, the stock has been under base building phase for last one and half months but on every big dip, it has attracted buying interest by stock investors. Indian Hotels share price today is ₹225.80 apiece, which is around 16 per cent lower from its 52-week highs. However, Motilal Oswal believes that profit-taking in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is over and now this correction offers a buying opportunity for up to 25 per cent returns in long term.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Despite weakness in stock market, Indian Hotels share price ascended to life-time high of ₹268.95 on NSE in May 2022. However, the stock has been under base building phase for last one and half months but on every big dip, it has attracted buying interest by stock investors. Indian Hotels share price today is ₹225.80 apiece, which is around 16 per cent lower from its 52-week highs. However, Motilal Oswal believes that profit-taking in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is over and now this correction offers a buying opportunity for up to 25 per cent returns in long term.
On reasons for being bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock, Motilal Oswal report says, "Its asset-light model, and new and reimagined revenue-generating avenues, with higher EBITDA margins, bodes well for an expansion in RoCE. Like FY22, we expect a strong recovery in FY23 and FY24, led by: a) an improvement in ARR once economic activity normalizes; b) improved occupancies, led by business travelers as well as the Leisure segment; c) cost rationalization efforts; d) an increase in F&B income as banqueting/conferences normalizes; and e) higher income from management contracts."
On reasons for being bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock, Motilal Oswal report says, "Its asset-light model, and new and reimagined revenue-generating avenues, with higher EBITDA margins, bodes well for an expansion in RoCE. Like FY22, we expect a strong recovery in FY23 and FY24, led by: a) an improvement in ARR once economic activity normalizes; b) improved occupancies, led by business travelers as well as the Leisure segment; c) cost rationalization efforts; d) an increase in F&B income as banqueting/conferences normalizes; and e) higher income from management contracts."
The brokerage report went on to add that Indian Hotels Company Limited has taken its business model beyond the traditional hotel business and is expanding into homestays under amã Stays & Trails brand. Under amã Stays & Trails, it has already signed up for 90 homestays and is planning to take the total to over 500 by FY25-26.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On suggestion to positional stock market investors in regard to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, the brokerage report says, "We reiterate our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of ₹278."
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Indian Hotels Company
According to Indian Hotels shareholding pattern for January to March 2022, Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have invested in this hospitality company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 1,57,29,200 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 1,42,87,765 shares or 1.01 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 3,00,16,965 shares, which is 2.12 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.