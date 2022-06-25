Motilal Oswal sees big upside in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock. Should you buy?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Despite weakness in stock market, Indian Hotels share price ascended to life-time high of ₹268.95 on NSE in May 2022. However, the stock has been under base building phase for last one and half months but on every big dip, it has attracted buying interest by stock investors. Indian Hotels share price today is ₹225.80 apiece, which is around 16 per cent lower from its 52-week highs. However, Motilal Oswal believes that profit-taking in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is over and now this correction offers a buying opportunity for up to 25 per cent returns in long term.

