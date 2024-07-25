Motilal Oswal sees potential for positive FII flows after post-budget sell-off – here’s why

Despite FII sell-offs post-Budget, Motilal Oswal predicts positive net FII flows to Indian equities. Factors include strong economic fundamentals, healthy corporate balance sheets, and a broad-based market rally.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Jul 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Trade Now
Motilal Oswal sees potential for positive FII flows after post-budget sell-off – here's why
Motilal Oswal sees potential for positive FII flows after post-budget sell-off – here’s why

On Budget Day, July 23, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian stocks worth 2,975.31 crore, according to NSE data. This was followed by another 5,130.90 crore in FII outflows on July 24. Despite these sell-offs driven by concerns over budget announcements such as the rise in capital gains taxes and STT in F&O trading, brokerage house Motilal Oswal Private Wealth (MOPW) believes that FIIs could soon return to the Indian equity markets.

Motilal Oswal noted that the Indian equity market has shown impressive performance over the last three years, driven by stellar growth in corporate profits and robust inflows from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs). Although FIIs have been net sellers during this period, leading to a decadal low in their ownership of Indian equities before the domestic elections, there are multiple reasons for them to reconsider their allocation to India.

Also Read | Retail investor acts as buffer to FII selling post budget

Economically, India is expected to be the fastest-growing major economy this year, with a positive GDP growth outlook for the decade. India's external account has strengthened significantly post-CY22, aided by the increasing share of oil imports from Eurasia at lower costs compared to the Middle East. This stability in the currency (INR) is another positive factor.

Corporate India's balance sheets also remain healthy, with a declining debt-to-equity ratio and improved ability to service interest costs. Positive trends in credit growth, capacity utilisation, and capex further bolster this outlook.

Moreover, the recent rally in Indian stocks has been more broad-based compared to the US market, where a few top companies dominated performance. Strong corporate performance and price movements across market capitalisations in India could attract FIIs.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Motilal Oswal outlines investment strategies for equity, fixed income and gold

"Within the top 500 listed stocks in the US, the Magnificent Seven (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla) have dominated both in terms of price performance and earnings growth relative to the rest. Conversely, the domestic market has witnessed strong corporate performance and price movements across market capitalisations. These factors could be viewed positively by FIIs," noted MOSL.

It's also worth noting that Indian stock markets are no longer significantly impacted by FII flows due to the financialisation of savings and increased retail participation. DIIs are likely to cushion any erratic FII behavior going forward.

In terms of valuations, Motilal Oswal suggests a staggered investment approach over 3-6 months for large-cap and multi-cap strategies, and over 6-12 months for select mid and small-cap strategies, given that largecaps are fairly valued while mid and smallcaps are relatively expensive.

Also Read | Would rate this budget an 8 out of 10, says Kunal Ambasta of Liquide

While the Union Budget 2024 has brought about some concerns leading to FII outflows, Motilal Oswal sees potential for positive net FII flows going forward. The brokerage highlights India’s strong economic fundamentals, healthy corporate balance sheets, and a broad-based market rally as factors that could drive a positive reevaluation by FIIs. Despite current market volatility, the outlook for Indian equities remains optimistic, with domestic investors expected to continue supporting the market.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 11:35 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMotilal Oswal sees potential for positive FII flows after post-budget sell-off – here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

301.75
12:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
1.6 (0.53%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

323.60
12:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
8.6 (2.73%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.40
12:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
5.65 (3.35%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

141.80
12:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
5.05 (3.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,369.85
11:58 AM | 25 JUL 2024
285.5 (9.26%)

Jyothy Labs

543.55
11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
35.6 (7.01%)

Oil India

578.45
11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
35.5 (6.54%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

738.90
11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
42.6 (6.12%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    Calculate Tax
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue