Motilal Oswal sees upside in this Saurabh Mukherjea chemical stock pick

Higher disposable incomes, coupled with the rising trend of eating healthy, are expected to drive the global Food Additives market, with this trend catching up in India too. Fine Organic is setting up a new joint venture facility in Thailand, with Oleofine Organics Thailand Co. (OFT) and Oleofine Organics Sdn. (OFM) – Malaysia. “Once the JV is set up, the company would have easier access to its primary raw material, palm oil – Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are the major (88%) producers of palm oil globally,'' Motilal said in a note.