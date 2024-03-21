Motilal Oswal share price jumps over 4% as Emkay Global initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ call, sees 26% upside
Motilal Oswal has clocked net-worth CAGR of 17%, 22%, and 22% in FY08, FY14, and FY19, respectively, even after paying around 30% of operating net profit in dividends and buybacks, and without any capital raise post its IPO in FY08.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price rallied over 4% on Thursday after Emkay Global initiated coverage on the stock as it believes the company is the ideal mode for riding the financial wealth creation journey in India over the coming decades. Motilal Oswal shares gained as much as 4.72% to ₹1,655.00 apiece on the BSE.
