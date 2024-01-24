Motilal Oswal share price locked at 10% upper circuit to hit 52-week high after net profit zooms 191% in Q3FY24
Motilal Oswal Share Price: Shares of Motilal Oswal opened at ₹1535.05 and gained over 15 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹1,860.10 against a previous close of ₹1550.10 on the BSE.
Motilal Oswal Share Price: Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services were locked at over 10 per cent upper circuit to hit to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹1,860.10 apiece on the BSE, after the leading domestic brokerage announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on Wednesday, January 24.
