Motilal Oswal Share Price: Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services were locked at over 10 per cent upper circuit to hit to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹1,860.10 apiece on the BSE, after the leading domestic brokerage announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on Wednesday, January 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The surge in the stock price came as the company's consolidated net profit in the December quarter zoomed 191.4 per cent to ₹659.87 crore compared to ₹226.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company said that lower expenses and higher revenue contributed to the sharp jump in profits.

Motilal Oswal Q3 Results The company's total revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹1,784.31 crore, rising 65.90 per cent, compared to ₹1,075.52 crore in the year-ago period. The brokerage's NSE active clients grew to 8.22 lakhs as of December 2023. The company acquired nearly 1.45 lakh clients in the quarter-under-review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’Our capital market business has demonstrated remarkable performance, reporting an all-time high quarterly profit and strengthening our retail market share position in cash and F&O premium segment to 7.5 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively. We continue to focus on our strategy to diversify our businesses towards linear sources of earnings,'' said Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO.

‘’We are anticipating our first close for our sixth real estate fund in Q4FY24, adding to our diverse investment products. In our HFC business, we are strengthening sales force and optimizing productivity to drive robust disbursements and AUM growth,'' added Oswal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal said it delivered the highest-ever quarterly capital market business profit of ₹202 crore registering a gain of 44 per cent YoY. The asset & wealth management businesses' profit for the quarter grew 17 per cent to ₹79 crore.

The company's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs. 14 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 each. The board has fixed the record date as February 6, 2024 for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend would be paid to all shareholders on or before February 23, 2024.

Motilal Oswal Share Price Today On Wednesday, shares of Motilal Oswal opened at ₹1535.05 and gained over 15 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹1,860.10 against a previous close of ₹1550.10 on the BSE. Shares settled 10.36 per cent higher at ₹1,710. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex made a solid comeback on Wednesday to end with strong gains and snap their two-day losing run on all-round buying amid positive global cues. Positive tech earnings lifted global stocks while optimism that Chinese authorities will take measures to support to its stock markets also influenced global market sentiments.

Nifty 50 ended at 21,453.95, up 215 points, or 1.01 per cent while the 30-share Sensex pack closed at 71,060.31, up 690 points, or 0.98 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark, jumping almost two per cent each.

