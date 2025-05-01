Markets
Motilal Oswal needs to find its next growth engine. Here’s what it’s betting on.
Madhvendra 7 min read 01 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryBrokerage revenue is under pressure owing to a decline in broking volume amid a volatile market and stricter F&O rules. Could a pivot to distribution and wealth management save the day?
Motilal Oswal is undergoing a structural shift towards distribution-led growth, necessitated by increased regulatory controls on futures and options (F&O) trading, which have weighed on broking revenues. The shift is timely, given the cyclical nature of broking and evolving regulations. With recurring, annuity-like revenue streams and increasing traction, the distribution business is well-positioned to lead the next phase of growth.
