Motilal Oswal stock surges over 19% to reach all-time high; what's driving the rally?
With Monday's surge, the Motilal Oswal stock is now up 113 per cent for 2024, marking its best calendar year performance since 2017, when it nearly tripled with gains of 186 per cent.
Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) soared 18.7 per cent on Monday on the BSE, hitting a new all-time high of ₹719.95 as the stock began trading ex-bonus from Monday’s session.
