Motilal Oswal to launch S&P BSE Low Volatility ETF and Index Fund

As per the fund house, the S&P BSE Low Volatility Total Return Index (TRI) has significantly outperformed the S&P BSE LargeMidCap TRI over the last 15 years. The index has outperformed the S&P BSE LargeMidCap TRI in nine out of last 16 calendar years. As compared to Nifty50, the S&P BSE Low Volatility TRI tends to fall less during market crashes, which more than compensates for relative underperformance during the recovery phase after these events.